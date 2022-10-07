People Will Raise Voice If Anyone Tries To Cover Up Hindu Cultural Identity, Says Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday joined issue with those trying to conceal various Hindu cultural identities, particularly in temples.

Replying to a question on the remarks made by film director Vetrimaran about emperor Raja Raja Cholan and support extended by actor Kamal Haasan, Soundararajan told reporters that she was brought up in the vicinity of the colossal Brihadeshwara Temple in Thanjavur built during the reign of the Chola king.

Many were trying to hide the culture of Hindus particularly in temples, she said, adding that people will join and raise their voice against them.

Already many such identities have been covered and misusing this for their benefit was not acceptable, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The concept of worship is ingrained in Tamils, and Shaivism and Vaishnavism are both identities of Hindus, she said.

On the electricity supply situation in Puducherry, Soundararajan cryptically said the Union territory is 'bright now'.

Staff of the Electricity Department, who were on strike since September 28 protesting against the privatisation of power distribution, called off their indefinite strike on Monday following talks held with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy along with Home and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam.

The Lieutenant Governor said she was happy about the withdrawal of the strike by the employees.

"Privatisation will lead to reduction in power tariff, supply of 24x7 power," she said adding that all steps are taken for the benefit of the public.

She also allayed fears saying that there will not be any disciplinary action against the electricity department staff who went on strike.

Image: Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv

