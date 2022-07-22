After NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, people started extending greetings for her victory. However, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gave her a unique tribute by creating a sand sculpture of President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Puri beach of Odisha

The sand artwork has President-elect Droupadi Murmu against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is overlooked by the three colours of the Indian flag in the shape of a rainbow. The artist also wrote, "Congratulations People's President of India".

Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to the daughter of Odisha on this thumping victory and elevation to the Raisina Hills. DroupadiMurmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha."

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s 15th President

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, July 21.

A candidate needed 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes. Droupadi Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her opponent Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as informed by the Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, who handed over the certificate to the President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

As the first tribal President-elect of India and the first from the state of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has thereby cemented her place in history. In addition, she is the only female to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012.

Wishes pour in from the political fraternity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda met Droupadi Murmu soon after completing the third round of counting at her residence in Delhi and extended warm wishes for her massive victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the country's new President.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Droupadi Murmu’s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her outstanding success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. Droupadi Murmu has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey.”

Besides PM Modi, several other ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rjanath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya extended their wishes to the new President of the country.