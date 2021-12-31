Perfume Dealer Mian Malik's Delhi Residence Raided, One Detained

In the latest development in connection with the Income Tax crackdown, Khusroo Malik, son of Malik Miyan, was detained in the raids at the perfume trader's residence in New Delhi. This comes a day after the Income Tax department conducted raids at 50 premises belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushapraj Jain (Pammi Jain), who also deals in the perfumery compounds business, and Malik Miyan. Khusroo Malik is one the directors of Malik perfume Industries. However, later in the day, he was released after 2 hours of questioning.

Jain who was elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016, is the manufacturer of the Samajwadi Perfume which was formally launched by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 9. As per sources, the ongoing searches at nearly 50 locations including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat, and Dindigul are based on a specific input of tax evasion provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

Reacting to this, SP stated, "As soon as our respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger are clear, People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP". It also accused BJP of misusing central investigative agencies to gain dividends in the UP election due early next year. However, sources indicated that other perfume traders including Malik Mian are also being raided by the I-T Department.

आदरणीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी के कन्नौज में प्रेसवार्ता की घोषणा करते ही भाजपा सरकार ने सपा एमएलसी पम्पी जैन के यहां छापामार कार्यवाही करनी शुरू कर दी।



भाजपा का डर और बौखलाहट साफ है,



जनता भाजपा को सबक सिखाने के लिए तैयार है! — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

UP Polls 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. At present, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state.