Periyar & Ambedkar Wall Painting Smeared With Cow Dung In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after miscreants smeared paintings of Periyar and BR Ambedkar with cow dung on Monday night. As per reports, a wall painted with Ambedkar & Periyar's image in Ambedkar Colony was smeared with cow dung and was spotted by the residents on Tuesday morning. The Krishnagiri Police are yet to find those responsible for the even though an investigation and enquiry is underway, as per sources. Wednesday is Ambedkar Jayanti.

Annadurai's statue set on fire

Instances of vandalism targeting Periyar have occurred multiple times in the past in various districts across Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, a statue of DMK's founder and former CM CN Annadurai's statue was set on fire in Madhavacheri town near Kallakurichi. The statue of the stalwart was vandalised by unknown miscreants ahead of Tamil Nadu elections which were conducted in a single phase, with polling of votes on April 6. An investigation to probe the incident was launched. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko condemned the act of vandalism on Annadurai's statue and alleged the involvement of the saffron gang behind the act, hinting at BJP's hand behind the act. The DMK ally called for the miscreants to be arrested and punished. Further, Vaiko claimed that the instigation of the Sanathana gangs continued the trend of desecrating the idols of Leaders like Periyar and Anna in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allied his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden CM term after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. The elections were held in a single phase on April 6, with almost 73% voter turnout being registered. The results will be declared on May 2.

