Permission For Rath Yatra Still Not Denied By Gujarat Government

With less than ten days to go for the Rath Yatra, there is still no clear instructions from the Gujarat government whether it will or will not be organised – keeping in mind the global war against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Guidelines for Phased Re-Opening (Unlock 1)' dated May 30 are very clear on directing adherence to National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which specify in point number 3 with the subheading of 'Gatherings' that, 'Large public gatherings/ congregations continue to remain prohibited'. This would essentially also include the Rath Yatra as well since it is an annual religious procession which attracts approximately more than 5 lakh people from across the country to attend it.

No clear direction

That being said, there is no clear denial from the government about restrictions on Rath Yatra. In fact, there were several meetings that took place between police officials of the state and Dilipbhai Maharaj who is the head priest of Jagannath Temple. According to sources, this meeting was organised to strategize how to organise the yatra in the face of the pandemic. Sources in Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's office have also conveyed that there is no clear direction that has been given with regards to cancelling the procession of the Rath Yatra.

The Shree Jagannathji Mandir Trust who organises the entire Rath Yatra has said that they had applied for permission with the commissioner of police on May 18 itself but their permission has not been denied as of now.

"We are hopeful that this yatra will be organised. But, we haven't gotten any instructions from the government as to how this will be carried out. We will comply with whatever decision that the government takes," said Mahendra Jha, one of the key members of the Trust.

On the other hand, a week before the procession, at least 30,000 police personnel flood the city, to carry out rehearsals for their deployment in the Yatra. The police, however, are also unclear on how this yatra will be organised. "The government will decide whatever has to be done. As of now, no instructions have been given to us about the yatra," shared Ashish Bhatia, commissioner of police, Ahmedabad.

(PTI Photo for representation)

