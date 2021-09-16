Permission To Start Mixed COVID Vaccine Trials Granted: GOI Official

The Christian Medical College in Vellore has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start a trial on the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India (GOI) informed. Dr Swarup, however, mentioned that additional scientific data is required to get more clarity. Meanwhile, the procedure of mixing COVID-19 vaccines- Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Biological E Corbevax is currently underway.

Speaking to ANI, the GOI official expressed confidence in having 'interesting results'.

"Biological E is very advanced in its trials. Parallelly their vaccine manufacturing is underway. When the vaccine will actually roll out depends on a number of things. We're confident it'll be good as so far it has shown very interesting results," Dr Swarup said.

Adding details to the ongoing study, Dr Renu Swarup asserted that "a couple of such studies have been initiated." Dr Swarup's statement comes at a time India has crossed a historic mark of administering over 76 crore vaccine doses.

SII's on Cyrus S Poonawalla on mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses

On August 13, Serum Insitute of India's (SII) founder Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla had asserted that the efficacy and the immunogenicity of the combination of the vaccines administered will depend on ongoing studies conducted by regulators. He had said that those who have got their first dose of a particular COVID-19 vaccine and are awaiting their second dose, can go for some other vaccine as an 'alternative', in case of unavailability. At the same time, Poonawalla had also expressed his strong disapproval of the mixing of vaccine doses.

ICMR says mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses 'safe'

Prior to Poonawalla's statement, ICMR on August 8 had revealed that mixing of India's two COVID vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - was safe and showed better results. In a study titled, 'Serendipitous COVID-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh', ICMR observed 18 individuals who inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second under the national immunisation program.

Comparing those 18 subjects (11 male, 7 female) with 40 people who had received two doses of Covishield and 40 who had received two doses of Covaxin, the team observed the effect of the vaccines after nine weeks. The team found out that all three groups had minimal adverse reactions after two doses.

(With inputs from ANI)