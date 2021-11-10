Persisting exclusion & inequality in membership of UN Security Council needs to be addressed: India

United Nations, Nov 9 (PTI) India on Tuesday called for addressing the “persisting" exclusion and inequality in the membership of the Security Council, questioning for how long will the “rightful voices" of the developing world be denied, underlining that the global structure for maintaining peace, security and peacebuilding needs to be reformed.

Addressing the Security Council open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Exclusion, Inequality and Conflict’ held under the current Presidency of Mexico, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the international structure for maintaining peace and security and peacebuilding needs to be reformed.

“Exclusion, inequality and conflict are relevant to the functioning of this Council as well. The persisting exclusion and inequality in the membership of the Security Council need to be addressed,” Singh said.

“Global power and the capacities to address problems are much more dispersed today than they were seventy-six years ago. How long the rightful voices of the developing world including Africa can be denied?” he said.

He underscored that India is convinced that reformed multilateralism, with the reform of the UN Security Council at its core, is crucial for dealing with the complex challenges of today's world.

India, currently serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Council, has been at forefront of efforts to push for urgent reform and expansion of the Security Council saying that the most powerful UN organ in its current form does not reflect the contemporary realities of the 21st Century.

Singh emphasised that during the past few decades, while the inter-state conflicts have decreased, intra-state conflicts have attracted a much higher level of attention from this Council. These conflicts have, however, several long-standing political, economic and social causes which require attention not only of this Council but also of other organs of the United Nations which have specialised roles for peace-building and socio-economic development.

“There is clearly much to be done to help the countries in intra-state conflicts to achieve sustainable peace,” he said.

In this context, he said the spread of terrorism, particularly in the countries facing conflicts, can reverse the efforts of the international community. “It is therefore imperative that terrorism in any form or manifestation is condemned and those supporting it (in) any manner are held responsible.” PTI YAS AMS AKJ AMS AMS

