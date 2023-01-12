Person Who Breached PM Modi's Security During Roadshow Identified As 11-yr-old From Hubli

The boy who breached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his roadshow in Hubballi has been identified, sources said. He is a 11-year-old.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that the boy, who was seen wearing a saffron t-shirt, hails from a village near Hubballi. He is being questioned by security officials.

All people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were properly frisked by SPG and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies, sources said. It is not a serious lapse, they added.

PM Modi was waving at an energetic crowd that lined up on both sides of the road when the incident happened. The boy suddenly breached the security and went close to the Prime Minister's vehicle with a garland.

PM Modi extended his hand to accept the garland but couldn't reach out to the boy as he was pulled away by the Special Protection Group (SPG). Security officials accompanying the PM got hold of the garland and handed it over to PM Modi, who put it inside the car.

PM Modi was on his way to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda when the episode took place.

Former NSG calls incident a 'matter of concern'

Former NSG Dipanjan Chakraborty said that the incident is a matter of concern and demanded a thorough inquiry into it.

"It is unpardonable and really horrible. I'm scared. How it happened is really a matter of concern. I have no doubt to say that the entire SPG department should be put under suspension and a thorough inquiry should be there. It is impossible to penetrate because there are multiple security layers," the former NSG said.

Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa also batted for a proper investigation into the matter.

"This is a serious issue. It should be probed properly. The state and Centre should look into it. Action should be taken and it should be inquired if the person belongs to some organisation or party," he said.