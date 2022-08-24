Person Who Retires Or Is Going To Retire Has No Value In Country, Says CJI Ramana

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Wednesday said that a person who retires or is going to retire has no value in this country.

The remark was made by the CJI, who was heading a bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar, during the hearing relating to the practice of political parties promising freebies.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, suggested that a retired judge of the apex court should be the chairman of the committee proposed to be constituted on this aspect.

Responding to the suggestion, Justice Ramana, who is set to retire as the CJI on August 26 said "a person who retires or who is going to retire has no value in this country. That is the problem."

Singh said ultimately, it is the personality and the position that one has held which makes the difference.

