'Personal Efforts Of PM Modi Led To Revocation Of Article 370', Says Union Min Amit Shah

Slamming all rhetorics on the revocation of Article 370 in the Valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the "discriminatory" Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was rooted out because of the personal efforts of Prime minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the dream of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Discoursing on his maiden visit to the former state after the August 2019 revocation of its special status, the Union Minister said that PM Modi restored grass-root democracy and initiated a new era of development in the Himalayan Union Territory (UT) where lakhs of people suffered the prejudice under the garb of Article 370.

"On August 05, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government took a historic decision and revoked the discriminatory article 370 paving the way for the development of lakhs of people of J&K who have faced injustice over the years," Shah said.

"It was our dream, the dream of Mukherjee and Dogra and we are happy that this dream was fulfilled in our lifetime and it was only possible because of PM Modi," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah acclaims BJP for setting up grass-root democracy in J&K

The Union Minister credited the saffron party for setting up grass-root democracy in J&K for the first time in 70 years. He said that the government successfully conducted panchayat, block, and district development councils elections along with urban local body elections.

"Anyone can become a minister and even the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The pahadis were being used as a vote bank but not given due representation. Now even their representatives stand a chance to be the Chief Minister," Shah said.

Revocation of Article 370 has given victims of prejudice their due rights: Amit Shah

Union Minister Shah stated that with the revocation of the controversial article, people in the Valley who have suffered injustice have now been given their due rights. "Now the Sikhs, Mahajans, Khatris, and others have got the right to buy and sell land. West Pakistan refugees, Gorkhas, Valmikis got the citizenship right and various other communities including Gujjars and Pahadis who were deprived of reservation rights and benefits of forests act got the benefits guaranteed by the constitution," he said.

Shah spotlights Centre's development initiatives

Emphasising the development plans of the BJP government for the UT, Shah said, "Efforts are on to ensure gas connection to every household along with electricity and water tap connections."

Shah pointed to PM Modi's approval of Rs 35,000 Crore for the completion of several hydropower projects in the UT and said, "PM Modi sanctioned Rs 35,000 crore for the completion of various hydroelectric projects, which shows his priority and the love for the people of J&K."

The Union Minister noting the opening of medical colleges, setting up of nursing training institutions, and AIIMS said, "500 students used to complete their MBBS degrees earlier but now 2,000 students are pursuing medical courses in J&K with the sanctioning of seven new colleges."

Talking about the newly-inaugurated IIT Jammu campus, Shah said that he was surprised to behold such a beautiful campus.

The Union Minister meanwhile held talks with the 35,000 youths who got jobs, education, and skill upgradation training under several Centre-sponsored schemes and expressed hope that their active involvement would take J&K to new heights.

Shah talked about the Delhi-Katra expressway, sanctioning Rs 700 crore for a new airport, and said that the government is also planning to set up helipads in all district headquarters to promote religious tourism. The Union Minister held a series of visits in different parts of the UT while interacting with personnel of the BSF and locals.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI