'Personally Against Every Encounter': Asaduddin Owaisi Opines On Hyderabad Killing

Asaduddin Owaisi categorically stated that he was against encounters while opining on the killing of four rape and murder accused men in Hyderabad. In a media interaction outside the Parliament, said that even the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the encounter. At 3 AM on Friday, the accused there taken to the crime scene for the reconstruction of events. However, they were killed in an encounter when they tried to escape, the police said.

"As far as encounters are concerned, I am personally against every encounter. Even the National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the encounter," AIMIM chief and Telangana MP Owaisi said.

There have been conflicting opinions nationwide towards the encounter of four, who allegedly raped, killed and then set a 26-year-old on fire on November 27 were shot down in an encounter on Friday pre-dawn. BJP's Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi lashing out at the Telangana Police said that law cannot be taken into their hands. In a similar opinion, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, on Friday, tweeted that extra-judicial killings are not the answer. He added that how to secure the lives and dignity of citizens must be what society should be about. Meanwhile, the BJP stated that while the Hyderabad rape was a horrendous incident, it will not indulge in politics over crime.

Encounter details

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday narrated the sequence of encounters. Addressing a press brief, he said that 10 police officers had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's personal belongings from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

"As the police party approached the area, all the four accused got together and started attacking the police party with stones, sticks and other materials. They also snatched away weapons from two of our police officers and started firing. The encounter happened around 5:45 and 6:15 AM. The duration of the entire operation was 10 mins. 10 police personnel were present with the accused," he said.

"Even though our police maintained restraint and asked them to surrender, they did not listen and continued to attack us. So we fired in retaliation and the four accused got killed. After the firing, we examined the bodies and found bullet injuries. Two of our police officers got injured - head injuries, but no bullet injuries. They were sent to the local hospital. Two of the accused Mohammed Arif and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were found with weapons snatched from police officials," he added. The police stated that they interrogated the accused on December 4 and 5 once they were taken into police custody. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on.

