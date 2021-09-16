'Pet Registration Made Easier'; Noida Authority Launches Android App For Residents

Noida Authority has developed a Noida Pet Registration Android App for pet owners in an effort to enhance their wellbeing. Residents may also use this application to register reports if their pets litter in public locations or cause disruptions. The Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority tweeted on Wednesday, “Pet registration made easier! Launched Noida Pet Registration Android App(iOS version in 14 days) to facilitate seamless registrations for pet owners. Residents can also file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates disruptions. Download:http://bit.ly/NAPRapp”

During the launch ceremony, the CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, informed the media that they have assembled here to introduce a smartphone app for registering pets in the city. She further said that pet owners, particularly dog and cat owners, will be required to register their animals yearly. “Noida Pet Registration app can be used for registration and fee payment," added Maheshwari.

At the ceremony, representatives from the authority announced that the licensing price for owning a dog would be Rs 1000 per year. Individuals who own pets must notify the relevant authority within 15 days of taking possession of the pet after getting an official license. She also informs that the dog must not be left unsupervised in any public location, such as a park, road, or sidewalks. They must also prohibit the pet from defecating in the open on highways, streets, parks, and other public areas.

The official statement released by the authority states that the owner is obliged to ensure that the neighbourhood and other individuals are not bothered by the pet or dogs. It also said that citizens must not be disturbed due to the upkeep and comfort of the pet. As per ANI, the statement further reads that 'running of a dog breeding centre is prohibited in any flat\house in a residential area for commercial \sales \ purchase purposes to avoid any kind of disturbance to the neighbours or any individual.'

The official statement even informs that if the pet's owner, who is responsible for the payment to the local authority's licensing fee, will have to inform the relevant person if the pet dies, or sells, or transfers the pet to another location or person, within 15 days of the action. Owners must also keep an online record of their dogs' vaccinations for rabies and other diseases.

Ritu Maheshwari said that the app's Android version is currently available for free on Google Play, and the iOS version will come by the first week of October.

Image: ANI/ AP