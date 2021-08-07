PETA India Buys Billboards To Hold Meat Industry Responsible For Alleged Bird Flu Death

PETA India has placed a billboard near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences holding the meat industry responsible for the spread of zoonotic diseases. It alleges that an 11-year-old Gurgaon child has died from H5N1 bird flu.

"An 11-year-old Gurgaon child has died from H5N1 bird flu and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India warns the public that the lives of not only chickens, but also children''s lives can be lost as long as vegetarian diets are not fully embraced," PETA India stated.

PETA India holds the meat industry responsible for the spread of zoonotic diseases

In an official statement by PETA India, the animal affiliated body said the lives of not only chickens but of children can also be lost due to zoonotic ailments while reiterating that vegetarian diets must be fully embraced and practised.

"PETA India has just placed a billboard near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital where the child was taken, holding the meat industry accountable for the spread of zoonotic diseases, including the deadly H1N1 swine flu, which humans contracted after it developed from viruses in farmed pigs, and COVID-19, believed by most scientists to have spread from a live-animal market, as well as other poor health outcomes," it said.

Affirming its stance in keeping the meat industry at bay or dysfunctional, PETA India said that the H1N1 virus is fatal to 60 per cent of humans who contract the disease. It said human infections with various forms of avian influenza have been reported in poultry farms workers in Russia and in China earlier this year, and the Spanish flu of 1918 which killed over 5 crore people globally, is believed to have originated from an animal farm in the US itself.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that handling diseased or dead birds and improper cooking can risk infections and that eggs can contain H5N1 virus both on the outside (shell) and the inside (whites and yolk)," it said.

According to PETA India, live poultry markets such as those all over India are believed to be a major source of the H5N1 infection in humans and it is common to see sick chickens at such places. More than 700 human infections with Asian H5N1 viruses were reported to WHO since November 2003, PETA asserted.

"The development and outbreaks of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19, bird flu and swine flu are as horrifying as they are preventable," said Dr Kiran Ahuja, PETA India Vegan Foods and Nutrition Specialist. PETA India reminds everyone that you won''t be supporting disease-prone factory farms and live-animal markets if you eat vegan foods," it added.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is a US-based non-profit organisation founded in 1980 and claims over 6.5 million supporters, at present. PETA's slogan is "Animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way."

Image Credit: PTI