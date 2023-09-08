Petition Filed In Bihar Court Against A Raja, Priyank Kharge

A petition was on Friday filed before a Bihar court accusing DMK MP A Raja and Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge of causing hurt to Hindu sentiments.

The petition was filed before the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal by local resident and lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had earlier this week filed a similar complaint against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who heads the DMK, and the latter's son and minister Udayanidhi.

In the petition, Ojha, who remains in news for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has assailed the statements of Raja and Kharge, both of whom came out in support of Udayanidhi's controversial remarks about "Sanatan Dharma", a term often used to denote the Hindu faith.

The petitioner has sought trial of Raja and Kharge, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on September 16.