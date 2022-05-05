In the latest twist to the loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra, a petition has now been filed in Bombay HC seeking to restrain Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray from organising a media address on the issue of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. The petition also seeks the registration of an FIR against Raj Thackeray for "sedition, disturbing peace, and causing a public nuisance".

The development comes just two days after Raj Thackeray and organisers of his May 1 rally were booked by the Aurangabad police over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. During the rally, Raj Thackeray had allegedly appealed to shut down loudspeakers by May 4 or face the 'power of the people of Maharashtra'. The MNS chief was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 116, 117, 153, and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for his remarks.

Apart from the fresh case, he is also facing the threat of a possible arrest after a non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him in connection with a 14-year-old case, which the Sangli Police has urged the Mumbai Police to implement.

Raj Thackeray doubles down on loudspeaker ultimatum

Refusing to bow down to the legal action, Raj Thackeray issued a lengthy statement on the FIR against him and reiterated his May 4 ultimatum over loudspeakers. After thousands of MNS workers were detained across the state on the day of his ultimatum, Thackeray assured that his loudspeaker protest would not just be a one-day affair. "Our andolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS chief said at a press conference.

"We want peace in the state. What actions you're (police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers," the MNS chief stated.