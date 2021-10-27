Petition Filed In Delhi Court Against Haryana CM, Accusing Him Of Instigating 'riots'

A petition has been filed against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, accusing him of allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite violence against the protesting farmers. The petitioner identifies himself as Amit Sahni and he is an advocate by profession.

He has filed a complaint asking the court to file an FIR against the CM. He has a video as evidence supporting his claim, which also went viral on social media. As per Sahni’s petition, the video was recorded during a meeting between the Haryana CM and workers belonging to BJP's Kisan morcha in Chandigarh.

Details of Advocate Sahni’s complaint

Advocate Sahni said while presenting his complaint, "The contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by giving provocative speeches with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc."

He further stated, "The accused is asking his party workers to create volunteers and don't be afraid of going to jail for 2-6 months. The accused ML Khatter further asked its party workers that they would not be able to learn so much in these meetings but the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be registered in history."

"The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence," he said.

The complaint is scheduled to be listed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta on October 28. Farmers have been protesting at different sites across Haryana since November 26 last year to portray their unwillingness to accept the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Haryana CM earlier said on October 9 that a delegation of people from villages surrounding the Singhu border of Sonipat district has demanded the opening of the border that continues to face prolonged blockade of roads.

(with ANI inputs)