Petition Filed In MHRC Against Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani's 'indiscriminate Arrest'

Hours after the arrest of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani, a petition has been filed before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against his 'indiscriminate arrest' asking for the body's immediate interference in the matter.

Advocate Aditya Mishra has approached the MHRC citing Vikas's compliance to summons saying, "Khanchandani has already co-operated with the investigation for two months by appearing before police on 12.10.2020 and submitted the relevant documents before the crime branch, Mumbai and was interrogated for 9 hours reportedly and even appeared before the police on 7th December 2020."

The petition has also questioned the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction in the case, asking if penal action was warranted by the force. "For the sake of arguments the allegations of the prosecution is taken to be true, then the appropriate forum is Competition Commission of India who is supposed to look after this kind of allegations. The penal action by police is not at all warranted that too on the basis of vague allegations of cash payments to raise TRP," he remarked.

Advocate Mishra has requested the MHRC to seek a report from the Mumbai Crime Branch and initiate proceedings under Section 16 and 18 of protection of human rights act in the interest of justice for violation of the rights of Vikas Khanchandani.

Republic CEO arrested

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

In this matter, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss. Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid. Desperate Mumbai Police has arrested him after he came back from a morning walk on a Sunday morning. He has been through 100 hours of interrogation and they have not managed to get anything from him. I am making an appeal to people of India to raise their voice against the gross illegality by Mumbai Police. Question what's going on. This is what Justice Chandrachud spoke about contempt of court in his historic judgement a few days back."

#BREAKING | 39 days after Arnab Goswami's arrest from his home. Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has now been arrested from his home on a Sunday morning. https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zmVD3oFvLh — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

