Petition Filed In Kerala HC Seeking To Bring Back Nurses From Other States Amid COVID-19

In the thick of Coronavirus, a petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court praying that the state brings back Coronavirus affected Malayali nurses from across the country to Kerala, claiming that the condition in other states is deteriorating day by day.

The plea is filed by the Kerala-based United Nurses Association (UNA), through its President, Shoby Joseph. The plea highlighted that the health of medical workers is of utmost importance to combat the deadly coronavirus. A shortage in the number of health care workers would only make it more difficult to fight the virus, the petition adds.

The petition further alleged that the tests are not being prescribed by the doctors to the nurses showing symptoms in order to force them to work.

" Even days or weeks after a test is prescribed, the same is not done After being tested positive also, the nurses are denied basic facilities like food, quarantine and medical care", it added. "A dearth in the number of healthcare workers would only make it more difficult to fight the virus. The nurses are working in alarmingly dangerous environments which give them exposure to the COVID-19 virus", the plea added.

The UNA has further mentioned that it has already given a representation to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the matter and while the online petition has been accepted, no effective steps have been taken to bring back the nurses.

Coronavirus situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases. While 603 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,260 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)