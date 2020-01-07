The Debate
Pragya Thakur Election Case: Petitioner Gets 1 Months Time To Submit Written Objection

General News

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted a month's time to a petitioner to file written objection to the delay in filing a reply by Pragya Singh Thakur

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pragya Thakur

The petitioner who had challenged the appointment of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur to the Lok Sabha has been a month's time by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday to file a written objection to MP Pragya Thakur's delay in filing a reply to his challenge. Bhopal-based journalist Rakesh Dixit had filed a petition against Thakur's appointment to the Lok Sabha.

In his petition, he had alleged that the controversial leader had delivered speeches on religious lines, thus violating election norms. As per the petition, Thakur violated provisions of section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

While hearing the election petition, Justice Vishal Dhagat granted a month's time to the petitioner to file the written objection, Srivastava said. While the time limit to reply to the election petition notice was 90 days, Thakur had filed it beyond this period in December, said Dixit's counsel Arvind Srivastava.

As per Arvind Srivastava, Dixit on Monday had sought time to file a written objection to an application moved by Thakur to condone the delay. Justice Vishal Dhagat granted Dixit one month's time, he said.

Thakur defeated senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by over three lakh votes from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-may.

READ: Cong targets BJP MP Pragya Thakur; repeats, 'Hindus also responsible for spreading terror'

READ: ''Pragya Singh Thakur spews venom, not a true Sadhvi'': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel 

Pragya Thakur alleges slogans by NSUI Members were 'anti-national'

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday purported that the slogans raised against her by the members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), when he visited a college here, were 'anti-national' in nature. She said that she will take action against those involved.

"The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone at a constitutional post and insulting a woman Sanyasi is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this," Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters.

"We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements else they will grow in number. Action on them is necessary," she added.

READ: Congress' Husain Dalwai calls UP CM Adityanath 'anti-Hindu', Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

READ: Now, Rahul Gandhi's remark on Sadhvi Pragya triggers ruckus; BJP demands apology

Published:
