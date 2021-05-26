Petitioner Slams WhatsApp's Call To Move HC; Raises Issues With Its Privacy Policy

Amid the tussle between various social media platforms and the Government of India, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to challenge the Centre's new IT rules. Speaking to Republic TV, Advocate Meghan who had first filed a petition in the Delhi HC against WhatsApp's new Privacy policy detailed the paradox of this petition.

'WhatsApp breached India's privacy laws first'

According to the advocate, WhatsApp which was first breaching India's laws through its contentious Privacy Policy was now challenging India's new social media rules that helped hold platforms like them accountable. It is important to mention that WhatsApp has already been in hot soup over its contentious Privacy Policy which plans to share more data with its parent company Facebook including the WhatsApp payment and transaction data.

"WhatsApp has evaded its accountability. In its privacy policy, it has breached India's policy. The reply is that their privacy is what the industry standards are. The industry standards can not set the standards of our country's privacy. Privacy needs to be seen in accordance with India's Constitution. There has to be something said by the Delhi HC," he said.

"The point of traceability comes in context when posts are provocative in nature or when there is some hate speech. Courts have already said to remove them. What the OTT rules do is they say that if a post is made, within 24 hours it be acknowledged and in 15 days if found to be violative they be removed," he said adding that the way ahead should be a balance between privacy and these industries.

WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against Indian Government

Pointing out its 'end-to-end encryption' promise, WhatsApp on Wednesday alleged that the traceability provision under Centre's new IT rules is against the fundamental right to privacy. In its petition, WhatsApp has sought direction from the court to declare the traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance.

According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, “Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy."

Meanwhile, apart from WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter have also been embroiled in controversy over their non-compliance to the new social media rules. This has led to several questioning whether there can be an Instagram ban, Facebook or Twitter ban in India. Facebook has affirmed its compliance with India's IT rules.