Petitions On Bengal CM's Remarks On Implementation Of CAA To Come Up Before Kol HC

Three petitions were filed against the West Bengal government and its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. Separate petitions filed by advocates and a businessman were mentioned before Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder. One plea was filed against the remarks made by Mamata Banerjee on her decision to not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) in the state.

Petitition filed against Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

On Monday, the Chief Minister spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata against the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Banerjee had said that she will not allow the citizenship law and the NRC to be implemented in West Bengal. Another petition questioned how the state government could advertise its decision to not implement the (CAA) using public funds. A petition also sought Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to be put under preventive detention. This matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday, December 18, at 2 pm.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said at an election rally in Jharkhand that those indulging in arson can be "identified by their clothes". The Bengal Chief Minister said, "The whole country is burning and they are talking about the clothes you are wearing. Can you tell who I am from seeing me and what I am wearing?" On Sunday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Dumka, Jharkhand, "People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV. They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing."

'No CAB, No NRC in Bengal'

Banerjee made the remarks at a rally in Kolkata. "The BJP didn't give opposition parties time to think and discuss the bill. It sought its passage in a hurry," the Chief Minister said. "Our slogan is 'No CAB, No NRC in Bengal'," she said on the new Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee had led a massive rally in Kolkata against the citizenship law, which expedites the grant of citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have been living in India after being driven out due to religious persecution. The opposition says that the law violates the core principles of secularism and equality in the constitution.

"As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law," the Chief Minister of West Bengal had said. "If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body," Banerjee had said at a rally on December 16.

(With ANI inputs)