Petrol An Diesel Price Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Fuel Prices Across Cities On July 14

The fuel prices in India remained steady on Wednesday, July 14. Petrol rates in Delhi stayed unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel prices remained at Rs 89.72. The price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 107.20 per litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 97.29 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.01, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.24. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per litre and Rs 92.81 per litre, respectively.

Since May 4, petrol prices have risen seven times in the country, crossing Rs 100 in more than half of the country. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges. Oil marketing corporations like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum manage petrol and diesel rates, with new pricing being introduced every day at 6 a.m. On July 12, diesel prices fell by 15 to 17 paise, but petrol prices remained unchanged at 25 to 34 paise.

Petrol price in major cities and states of India

New Delhi ₹101.19

Kolkata ₹101.35

Mumbai ₹107.20

Chennai ₹102.01

Gurgaon ₹98.44

Noida ₹98.25

Bangalore ₹104.58

Bhubaneswar ₹102.01

Chandigarh ₹97.31

Hyderabad ₹105.15

Jaipur ₹108.21

Lucknow ₹98.29

Patna ₹103.58

Trivandrum ₹102.99

Diesel price in major cities and states of India

New Delhi ₹89.72

Kolkata ₹92.81

Mumbai ₹97.29

Chennai ₹94.33

Gurgaon ₹89.96

Noida ₹90.06

Bangalore ₹95.09

Bhubaneswar ₹97.78

Chandigarh ₹89.35

Hyderabad ₹97.78

Jaipur ₹99.01

Lucknow ₹90.11

Patna ₹95.35

Trivandrum ₹96.13

The following are the key influences on diesel prices in India

Cost of Crude Oil - The cost of crude oil is one of the primary factors that influence the price of diesel around the world. Diesel prices are determined by global demand, supply, and economic conditions for crude oil.

Diesel Fuel Demand and Supply- The majority of the country's fleet vehicles run on petrol. Diesel inventories may fall if the supply of gasoline is reduced as a result of refinery problems or lagged imports.

Tax Rates- Diesel tax rates are determined by local government rules regarding the imposition of fuel taxes.

Picture Credit: PTI