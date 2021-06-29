Petrol & Diesel Price: Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities Across India On June 29

The fuel prices hiked once again on Tuesday as the petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, an increase of 35 paise and Diesel is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre, up 28 paise since Monday, as per As per Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Fuel prices have increased 32 times since May 4 and twice this week. The price of petrol in Delhi has gone up by Rs 8.12 per litre, while diesel price has increased by Rs 8.76 per litre since the rates started to surge.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner.

Among the metros, besides Mumbai, petrol is above Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and now rates are getting closer to that mark in Chennai as well.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Mumbai: Petrol prices – Rs 104.90 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.72 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.74 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 98.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.03 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 104.48 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.83 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 102.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.54 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 102.69 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.20 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 96.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.67 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 100.88 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.11 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 95.03 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.81 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 96.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.78 per litre

Oil companies update the rates of fuel based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in 15 days, and foreign exchange rates. International oil prices have hiked in recent weeks.