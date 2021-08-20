Petrol And Diesel Price: Diesel Price Drops For 3rd Time, Check Fuel Rates For Aug 20

Check revised Petrol and Diesel prices on Friday in major cities of India. The price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. Earlier on August 16, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. She informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the Congress-led UPA government, she added that petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol price on Friday

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 99.47

Gurgaon ₹ 99.07

Noida ₹ 98.89

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.98

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 109.24

Lucknow ₹ 98.92

Patna ₹ 104.76

Trivandrum ₹ 103.82

Diesel Price on Friday

Allahabad 89.72 ₹/L

Aurangabad 98.07 ₹/L

Bangalore 94.65 ₹/L

Bhopal 98.05 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar 97.27 ₹/L

Chandigarh 88.93 ₹/L

Chennai 93.84 ₹/L

Coimbatore 94.31 ₹/L

Dehradun 89.99 ₹/L

Delhi 89.27 ₹/L

Erode 94.33 ₹/L

Gurgaon 89.89 ₹/L

Guwahati 88.61 ₹/L

Hyderabad 97.33 ₹/L

Indore 98.13 ₹/L

Jaipur 98.39 ₹/L

Jammu 89.87 ₹/L

Jamshedpur 94.13 ₹/L

Kanpur 89.33 ₹/L

Kolhapur 95.46 ₹/L

Kolkata 92.32 ₹/L

Kozhikode 94.40 ₹/L

Lucknow 89.61 ₹/L

Ludhiana 91.87 ₹/L

Madurai 94.43 ₹/L

Mangalore 93.88 ₹/L

Mumbai 96.84 ₹/L

Mysore 94.23 ₹/L

Nagpur 95.16 ₹/L

Nashik 95.67 ₹/L

Patna 95.01 ₹/L

Pune 94.93 ₹/L

Raipur 96.48 ₹/L

Rajkot 95.93 ₹/L

Ranchi 94.22 ₹/L

Salem 94.56 ₹/L

Shimla 88.79 ₹/L

Srinagar 92.92 ₹/L

Surat 96.23 ₹/L

Thane 97.16 ₹/L

Trichy 94.49 ₹/L

Vadodara 95.99 ₹/L

Varanasi 90.53 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam 98.03 ₹/L

Faridabad 90.16 ₹/L

Ghaziabad 89.59 ₹/L

Noida 89.78 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram96.06 ₹/L

Fuel prices in India revised at 6 am

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges. There have been numerous protests in the country due to the fuel price hike that had been observed in the previous months.

