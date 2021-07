Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Check Fuel Prices Of All Major Cities On July 4

Fuel prices in the metro and other cities continued to rise on Sunday as prices of crude oil have seen an upward surge. According to ANI, Petrol prices in Mumbai are at an all-time high of Rs 105.58 per litre while diesel is currently priced at Rs 96.91 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is at Rs 99.51 per litre and Rs 89.36 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are at 100.44 and 93.91. Here's a city-wise list of fuel prices on Sunday.

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 96.01/L

Ahmedabad - 96.00/L

Allahabad - 96.33/L

Aurangabad - 106.48/L

Bangalore - 102.48/L

Bhopal - 107.43/L

Bhubaneswar - 99.95/L

Chandigarh - 95.36/L

Chennai - 100.13/L

Coimbatore - 100.63/L

Dehradun - 96.02/L

Delhi - 99.16/L

Erode - 100.70/L

Gurgaon - 96.86/L

Guwahati - 94.92/L

Hyderabad - 103.05/L

Indore - 107.51/L

Jaipur - 105.91/L

Jammu - 98.54/L

Jamshedpur - 94.59/L

Kanpur - 95.96/L

Kolhapur - 105.33/L

Kolkata - 99.04/L

Kozhikode - 99.57/L

Lucknow - 96.31/L

Ludhiana - 100.83/L

Madurai - 100.69/L

Mangalore - 101.67/L

Mumbai - 105.24/L

Mysore - 102.04/L

Nagpur - 105.01/L

Nashik - 105.58/L

Patna - 101.21/L

Pune - 104.82/L

Raipur - 97.24/L

Rajkot - 95.77/L

Ranchi - 94.62/L

Salem - 100.95/L

Shimla - 96.85/L

Srinagar - 102.11/L

Surat - 96.00/L

Thane - 105.36/L

Trichy - 100.57/L

Vadodara - 95.65/L

Varanasi - 97.04/L

Visakhapatnam - 104.11/L

Faridabad - 97.15/L

Ghaziabad - 96.22/L

Noida - 96.42/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 101.14/L

Diesel prices in India today