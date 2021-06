Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Check Fuel Prices Of All Major Cities On June 27

The fuel prices hiked again on Sunday in all major cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the national capital, Delhi. Petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 15 times this month. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to data by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 95.33/L

Ahmedabad - 95.32/L

Allahabad - 95.65/L

Aurangabad - 105.60/L

Bangalore - 101.75/L

Bhopal - 106.71/L

Bhubaneswar - 99.24/L

Chandigarh - 94.69/L

Chennai - 99.49/L

Coimbatore - 99.96/L

Dehradun - 95.50/L

Delhi - 98.11/L

Erode - 100.15/L

Gurgaon - 95.90/L

Guwahati - 94.77/L

Hyderabad - 102.32/L

Indore - 106.78/L

Jaipur - 105.18/L

Jammu - 98.01/L

Jamshedpur - 93.51/L

Kanpur - 95.42/L

Kolhapur - 105.52/L

Kolkata - 98.30/L

Kozhikode - 99.22/L

Lucknow - 95.29/L

Ludhiana - 100.16/L

Madurai - 100.06/L

Mangalore - 100.59/L

Mumbai - 104.56/L

Mysore - 100.95/L

Nagpur - 104.33/L

Nashik - 104.64/L

Patna - 100.47/L

Pune - 104.44/L

Raipur - 96.57/L

Rajkot - 95.10/L

Ranchi - 94.08/L

Salem - 100.63/L

Shimla - 96.12/L

Srinagar - 101.44/L

Surat - 95.32/L

Thane - 104.62/L

Trichy - 100.11/L

Vadodara - 94.98/L

Varanasi - 95.80/L

Visakhapatnam - 103.41/L

Faridabad - 96.24/L

Ghaziabad - 95.54/L

Noida - 95.60/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 11.44/L

Diesel prices in India today