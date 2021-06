Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Check The Fuel Prices Of All Major Cities On June 12

The fuel prices across India continue to rise on a daily basis as oil marketing companies once again decided to pass on the global rate to consumers. The prices hiked for the second day in a row on Saturday, with petrol retailing above Rs 100/litre in several cities across India. Petrol prices increased by 27 paise in the national capital while diesel rates were up by 23 paise per litre. Here's the complete list for fuel prices in cities across India:

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 93.05/L

Ahmedabad - 93.06/L

Allahabad - 93.38/L

Aurangabad - 103.54/L

Bangalore - 99.33/L

Bhopal - 104.29/L

Bhubaneswar - 96.87/L

Chandigarh - 92.45/L

Chennai - 97.43/L

Coimbatore - 97.93/L

Dehradun - 93.69/L

Delhi - 96.12/L

Erode - 98.00/L

Gurgaon - 93.91/L

Guwahati - 91.82/L

Hyderabad - 99.90/L

Indore - 104.36/L

Jaipur - 102.73/L

Jammu - 95.65/L

Jamshedpur - 92.25/L

Kanpur - 93.01/L

Kolhapur - 102.42/L

Kolkata - 96.06/L

Kozhikode - 96.53/L

Lucknow - 93.35/L

Ludhiana - 97.86/L

Madurai - 97.99/L

Mangalore - 98.53/L

Mumbai - 102.30/L

Mysore - 98.89/L

Nagpur - 102.09/L

Nashik - 102.66/L

Patna - 98.21/L

Pune - 101.90/L

Raipur - 94.32/L

Rajkot - 92.83/L

Ranchi - 92.29/L

Salem - 98.25/L

Shimla - 93.68/L

Srinagar - 99.22/L

Surat - 92.79/L

Thane - 102.16/L

Trichy - 97.63/L

Vadodara - 92.45/L

Varanasi - 93.82/L

Visakhapatnam - 100.78/L

Faridabad - 94.20/L

Ghaziabad - 93.26/L

Noida - 93.46/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 97.83 /L

Diesel prices in India today