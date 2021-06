Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Check The Fuel Prices Of All Major Cities On June 26

The fuel prices in India continued to rise on Saturday with an increase of 35 paise each in the national capital Delhi. With Saturday's prices, the rates have now crossed Rs 100 per litre in many state capitals and other major cities across the country. Here's the complete list for fuel prices in cities across India:

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 94.99/L

Ahmedabad - 94.98/L

Allahabad - 95.31/L

Aurangabad - 105.46/L

Bangalore - 101.39/L

Bhopal - 106.35/L

Bhubaneswar - 98.89/L

Chandigarh - 94.35/L

Chennai - 99.19/L

Coimbatore - 99.68/L

Dehradun - 95.22/L

Delhi - 98.11/L

Erode - 99.76/L

Gurgaon - 95.84/L

Guwahati - 93.85/L

Hyderabad - 101.96/L

Indore - 106.42/L

Jaipur - 104.81/L

Jammu - 97.54/L

Jamshedpur - 93.78/L

Kanpur - 94.94/L

Kolhapur - 104.32/L

Kolkata - 97.97/L

Kozhikode - 98.52/L

Lucknow - 95.29/L

Ludhiana - 99.81/L

Madurai - 99.75/L

Mangalore - 100.59/L

Mumbai - 104.22/L

Mysore - 100.95/L

Nagpur - 104.00/L

Nashik - 104.57/L

Patna - 100.14/L

Pune - 103.81/L

Raipur - 96.23/L

Rajkot - 94.76/L

Ranchi - 93.82/L

Salem - 100.00/L

Shimla - 95.85/L

Srinagar - 101.11/L

Surat - 94.64/L

Thane - 104.01/L

Trichy - 99.32/L

Vadodara - 94.30/L

Varanasi - 95.68/L

Visakhapatnam - 102.70/L

Faridabad - 96.13/L

Ghaziabad - 95.20/L

Noida - 95.40/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 99.74/L

Diesel prices in India today