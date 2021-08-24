Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Price: Petrol Drops By 20 Paise In Delhi, Check Fuel Rates For Aug 24

Fuel prices in India have not increased for the 38th day today. Earlier saw a drop in diesel prices in metro cities as the prices have been rising since May 4

Petrol and Diesel price for August 24

After major changes in fuel prices last month, petrol and diesel prices have not gone up for 38 days straight as of August 24, Tuesday. Yesterday, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi and other cities saw a slight drop as well, providing a much-needed respite. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new high with a 30 paise hike, the diesel prices remained constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices:

Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, August 24

New Delhi

  • Petrol price: ₹101.49 per litre               
  • Diesel price: ₹88.92 per litre

Mumbai

  • Petrol price: ₹107.52 per litre 
  • Diesel price: ₹96.84 per litre 

Chennai

  • Petrol price: ₹99.20 per litre 

  • Diesel price: ₹93.52 per litre 

Kolkata 

  • Petrol price: ₹101.82 per litre
  • Diesel price: ₹91.98 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: ₹104.98 per litre

  • Diesel price: ₹94.34 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: ₹105.54 per litre
  • Diesel price: ₹96.99 per litre

Patna

  • Petrol price: ₹104.87 per litre
  • Diesel price: ₹95.57 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing from May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges levied by the central and state governments. 

While taking charge of the ministry, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.” Continuing, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said, “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country." The new prices are implemented at 6.00 am every day.

