Petrol And Diesel Price Plateaus After 7 Days Of Consecutive Hike; Check Rates For Oct 12

After seven day straight hike in fuel costs, petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Tuesday, October 12. On Monday, October 11, petrol prices increased by 30 paise, while diesel prices increased by 35-37 paise. On October 5, the fuel rates were last maintained at the same level as Tuesday. There has been a number of constant increase in fuel prices this year for petrol and diesel.

In Delhi, petrol is still selling for Rs 104.44 a litre, while diesel is selling for Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.41, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 101.03 in India's financial capital. Petrol costs Rs 105.09 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 96.28 per litre. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 101.79 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.59 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 110.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.03 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 104.44 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.17 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.28 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 113 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.29 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.66 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 108.08 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 100.38 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.79 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 101.47 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.61 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 101.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.63 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.69 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.19 per litre

On Tuesday, oil prices internationally declined for the first time in four days, following weeks of increased global demand. US oil slid 33 cents or 0.4% to $80.19 per barrel, while Brent crude down 26 cents or 0.3 % to $83.39 per barrel. State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustments in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

IMAGE: PTI