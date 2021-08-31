Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Constant On August 31; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

According to a price announcement issued by state-run oil companies on Tuesday, August 31, petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day. On Tuesday, prices in the national capital remained unchanged. Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol price (per litre) on August 31:

New Delhi: Rs 101.49

Mumbai: Rs 107.52

Kolkata: Rs 101.82

Chennai: Rs 99.20

Bengaluru: Rs 104.98

Hyderabad: Rs 105.54

Patna: Rs 103.99

Bhopal: Rs 109.91

Jaipur: Rs 108.42

Lucknow: Rs 98.56

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 103.69

Diesel price (per litre) on August 31:

New Delhi: Rs 88.92

Mumbai: Rs 96.48

Kolkata: Rs 91.98

Chennai: Rs 93.52

Bengaluru: Rs 94.34

Hyderabad: Rs 96.99

Patna: Rs 94.75

Bhopal: Rs 97.72

Jaipur: Rs 98.06

Lucknow: Rs 89.29

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 95.68

Protests over petrol and diesel price

Meanwhile, a petroleum dealers' group has reportedly said that over 3000 fuel pumps across West Bengal will participate in a one-day strike on August 31. The West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association (WBPDA) has called for a no-purchase, no-sale agitation on the day to press for its two main demands. The demands are - ending the supply of ethanol-blended petrol during the monsoon and ending fuel shortages at dispensing stations.

Indian fuel prices linked to international oil prices

International oil prices fell to their lowest level since May on August 24 as the US Federal Reserve signalled it will begin cutting asset purchases in the coming months, hitting commodities and raising the currency. Following the US Federal Reserve's announcement that it will begin decreasing asset purchases within months, international oil prices dropped to their lowest level since May, damaging commodities and raising the currency. India is about 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. This is why the country benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

Petrol prices were slashed twice this month, while diesel prices were lowered five times. In July, petrol prices were raised nine times, while diesel prices were raised five times and lowered once. Both vehicle fuel prices were raised 16 times in June, following the 16 rises in May after the oil marketing corporations (OMCs) restarted regular price revisions after an 18-day pause that coincided with state assembly elections in numerous states. Fuel rate in India varies from state to state due to local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from that, motor fuels are subject to an excise duty imposed by the Central government. The OMCs adjust the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days, as well as foreign exchange rates.

