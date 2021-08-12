Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Steady For 26th Consecutive Day; Check Rates For Aug 12

Fuel prices in India are constant for the 26th day today. The prices have been increasing since May 4 since the Assembly polls in some states.

Aayush Anandan
Aayush Anandan
After huge changes in fuel prices last month, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 25th day as on August 11, Wednesday. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices:

Fuel prices in India for Wednesday, August 12

1. New Delhi

  • Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre               

  • Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

2. Mumbai

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre 
  • Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

3. Chennai

  • Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre 

  • Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

4. Kolkata 

  • Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

  • Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

5. Bengaluru

  • Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre

  • Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

6. Hyderabad

  • Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre
  • Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

7. Patna

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.25 per litre

  • Diesel price: Rs 95.51 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges by the central and state governments. 

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Puri on taking the charge of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country." The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

First Published:
