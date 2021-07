Petrol & Diesel Price Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Fuel Prices Across Cities On July 11

After a record-high increase in prices, the fuel prices remained unchanged on Sunday (July 11). According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol rates were hiked by 35 paise from ₹ 100.56 per litre to ₹ 100.91 per litre in the national capital, the other day. Moreover, the unchanged price scenario came after several political parties including Congress, MNM, and left parties called protests across the country against rising fuel prices.

Here are petrol prices across major cities of India

Agra - 97.71 ₹/L

Ahmedabad - 97.69 ₹/L

Allahabad - 98.04 ₹/L

Aurangabad - 108.17 ₹/L

Bangalore - 104.29 ₹/L

Bhopal - 109.24 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar - 101.72 ₹/L

Chandigarh - 97.04 ₹/L

Chennai - 101.67 ₹/L

Coimbatore - 102.17 ₹/L

Dehradun - 97.37 ₹/L

Delhi - 100.91 ₹/L

Erode - 102.25 ₹/L

Gurgaon - 98.56 ₹/L

Guwahati - 96.70 ₹/L

Hyderabad - 104.86 ₹/L

Indore - 109.32 ₹/L

Jaipur - 107.74 ₹/L

Jammu - 100.21 ₹/L

Jamshedpur - 95.93 ₹/L

Kanpur - 97.67 ₹/L

Kolhapur - 107.01 ₹/L

Kolkata - 101.01 ₹/L

Kozhikode - 101.32 ₹/L

Lucknow - 98.01 ₹/L

Ludhiana - 102.55 ₹/L

Madurai - 102.24 ₹/L

Mangalore - 103.49 ₹/L

Mumbai - 106.93 ₹/L

Mysore - 103.85 ₹/L

Nagpur - 106.69 ₹/L

Nashik - 107.26 ₹/L

Patna - 103.18 ₹/L

Pune - 106.50 ₹/L

Raipur - 98.92 ₹/L

Rajkot - 97.47 ₹/L

Ranchi - 95.96 ₹/L

Salem - 102.49 ₹/L

Shimla - 98.53 ₹/L

Srinagar - 103.77 ₹/L

Surat - 97.69 ₹/L

Thane - 107.05 ₹/L

Trichy - 102.12 ₹/L

Vadodara - 97.35 ₹/L

Varanasi - 98.75 ₹/L

Visakhapatnam - 105.87 ₹/L

Faridabad - 98.85 ₹/L

Ghaziabad - 97.92 ₹/L

Noida - 98.12 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 102.89 ₹/L

Diesel prices accorss major cities of India