Petrol & Diesel Price Remain Unchanged On July 18; See Fuel Costs In Mumbai & Other Cities

Petrol and diesel price remained stable on Sunday in all major cities across the country. The prices remained the same after a hike was observed on Saturday by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). The petrol prices in Delhi remained at Rs. 101.84 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.87 per litre. Accordingly, the petrol price per litre in Mumbai stood at Rs. 107.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.45 per litre. Read on to know the fuel prices in your cities.

Petrol and diesel price on Sunday, 18 July

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Fuel prices hiked on Saturday

The petrol price in India per litre saw a hike in several cities on Saturday. The petrol rates hiked to over 30 paise per litre in most cities. However, the price of diesel remained the same in the domestic market like most of the week. Diesel price in India has been unmoved since the last hike that happened on July 15, 2021. Petrol prices have now touched the Rs 100 mark in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Hike in fuel prices in India

The fuel prices in India have been on the rise since May causing difficulties for people. Several political parties along with the public have been raising concerns over the continually rising fuel prices. Small scale protests by various parties are being organised across the country demanding the reduction of prices. The diesel and petrol prices are being revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

Addressing the historic fuel price hike across states, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 1 had said that the issue was multi-layered. She stated that fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and other freight charges. The government had also claimed that the petrol price hike in the country is directly linked to the fuel prices in the international market and also the economic fluctuations caused by the ongoing pandemic.

IMAGE: PTI