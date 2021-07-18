Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Price Remain Unchanged On July 18; See Fuel Costs In Mumbai & Other Cities

Fuel prices in India that hav been increasing since May causing difficulties for people, stood steady on Sunday. Petrol price had hiked by 30 paise on Saturday.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Petrol and diesel price

IMAGE: PTI


Petrol and diesel price remained stable on Sunday in all major cities across the country. The prices remained the same after a hike was observed on Saturday by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). The petrol prices in Delhi remained at Rs. 101.84 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.87 per litre. Accordingly, the petrol price per litre in Mumbai stood at Rs. 107.83 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.45 per litre. Read on to know the fuel prices in your cities.

Petrol and diesel price on Sunday, 18 July 

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

Kolkata 
Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Fuel prices hiked on Saturday

The petrol price in India per litre saw a hike in several cities on Saturday. The petrol rates hiked to over 30 paise per litre in most cities. However, the price of diesel remained the same in the domestic market like most of the week. Diesel price in India has been unmoved since the last hike that happened on July 15, 2021. Petrol prices have now touched the Rs 100 mark in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

READ | Petrol price touches record high on July 12 while diesel slips; Check today's fuel rates

Hike in fuel prices in India

The fuel prices in India have been on the rise since May causing difficulties for people. Several political parties along with the public have been raising concerns over the continually rising fuel prices. Small scale protests by various parties are being organised across the country demanding the reduction of prices. The diesel and petrol prices are being revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

READ | Petrol price in India remains unchanged; check fuel prices in major cities as on July 9

Addressing the historic fuel price hike across states, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 1 had said that the issue was multi-layered. She stated that fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and other freight charges. The government had also claimed that the petrol price hike in the country is directly linked to the fuel prices in the international market and also the economic fluctuations caused by the ongoing pandemic.

READ | As petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Kolkata, TMC takes a dig at PM Modi

IMAGE: PTI

READ | Delhi: Petrol price inches towards Rs 100, Congress stages protest against CM Kejriwal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND