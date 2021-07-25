Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant For 8th Day In A Row; See Fuel Rates Across India

Petrol and diesel prices in India Saturday, July 25, Sunday remain high, after a week of price stagnation across the country. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred.

Currently, the petrol price in the National Capital is Rs 101.84 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 89.87 per litre. Meanwhile, the petrol price in all major cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata is Rs 107.83 per litre, Rs 102.49 per litre and Rs 102.8 per litre respectively. Read on to know the fuel prices in India today.

The sharp hike in petrol and diesel price has raised concerns among many about economic recovery. In an attempt to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country, the Congress leaders on Monday, July 19, were seen riding bicycles to the Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session. Earlier, there have also been many protests against the hike in fuel prices in India.

Petrol price in India today

Agra 98.61/L

Ahmedabad 98.59/L

Allahabad 98.94/L

Aurangabad109.07/L

Bangalore 105.25/L

Bhopal 110.20/L

Bhubaneswar 102.66/L

Chandigarh 97.93/L

Chennai 102.49/L

Coimbatore 102.99/L

Dehradun 98.08/L

Delhi 101.84/L

Erode 103.07/L

Gurgaon 99.46/L

Guwahati 97.64/L

Hyderabad 105.83/L

Indore 110.28/L

Jaipur 108.71/L

Jammu 101.09/L

Jamshedpur 96.64/L

Kanpur 98.57/L

Kolhapur 107.90/L

Kolkata 102.08/L

Kozhikode 102.25/L

Lucknow 98.92/L

Ludhiana 103.46/L

Madurai 103.06/L

Mangalore 104.45/L

Mumbai 107.83/L

Mysore 104.82/L

Nagpur 107.58/L

Nashik 108.15/L

Patna 104.25/L

Pune 107.39/L

Raipur 99.81/L

Rajkot 98.37/L

Ranchi 96.68/L

Salem 103.31/L

Shimla 99.42/L

Srinagar 104.66/L

Surat 98.59/L

Thane 107.95/L

Trichy 102.94/L

Vadodara 98.25/L

Varanasi 99.65/L

Visakhapatnam 106.80/L

Faridabad 99.75/L

Ghaziabad 98.83/L

Noida 99.02/L

Thiruvananthapuram 103.82/L

Diesel prices in India today

Agra 89.96/L

Ahmedabad 96.76/L

Allahabad 90.30/L

Aurangabad 98.69/L

Bangalore 95.26/L

Bhopal 98.67/L

Bhubaneswar 97.95/L

Chandigarh 89.50/L

Chennai 94.39/L

Coimbatore 94.89/L

Dehradun 90.57/L

Delhi 89.87/L

Erode 94.97/L

Gurgaon 90.47/L

Guwahati 89.22/L

Hyderabad 97.96/L

Indore 98.76/L

Jaipur 99.02/L

Jammu 90.44/L

Jamshedpur 94.78/L

Kanpur 89.93/L

Kolhapur 96.07/L

Kolkata 93.02/L

Kozhikode 95.02/L

Lucknow 90.26/L

Ludhiana 92.45/L

Madurai 94.98/L

Mangalore 94.49/L

Mumbai 97.45/L

Mysore 94.86/L

Nagpur 95.76/L

Nashik 96.28/L

Patna 95.51/L

Pune 95.54/L

Raipur 97.18/L

Rajkot 96.55/L

Ranchi 94.84/L

Salem 95.21/L

Shimla 89.17/L

Srinagar 93.49/L

Surat 96.78/L

Thane 97.57/L

Trichy 94.86/L

Vadodara 96.41/L

Varanasi 90.94/L

Visakhapatnam 98.43/L

Faridabad 90.74/L

Ghaziabad 90.16/L

Noida 90.34/L

Thiruvananthapuram 96.47/L

