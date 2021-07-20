Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant For Third Consecutive Day; Check Price Details

Frequent changes in fuel prices across the country have created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier in last week, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. Petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices on Saturday, July 17, whereas the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices in the last three days. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city.

Check out today's fuel prices

Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, July 20

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 104.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.51 per litre

Hike in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country. The hike in petrol and diesel prices has been majorly witnessed in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Puri on taking the charge of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country."

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.