Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant For Third Consecutive Day; Check Price Details

Fuel prices in India are constant for third day today. The prices have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Petrol and diesel price

Credits: PTI


Frequent changes in fuel prices across the country have created concern in the minds of the people. Earlier in last week, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. Petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices on Saturday, July 17, whereas the diesel prices remain constant. However, there has been no change in the fuel prices in the last three days. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices

Fuel prices in India for Tuesday, July 20 

  • New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre               
Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

  • Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre 

  • Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.49 per litre 
Diesel price: Rs 94.39 per litre 

  • Kolkata 

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 105.83 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 97.96 per litre

  • Patna

Petrol price: Rs 104.25 per litre
Diesel price: Rs 95.51 per litre

Hike in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing since May 4, causing difficulties for people. Several political parties and leaders have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and have demanded its reduction. Also, parties were seen protesting against increasing fuel prices across the country. The hike in petrol and diesel prices has been majorly witnessed in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

READ | Chidambaram lambastes Centre amid fuel petrol, diesel hike; holds PM 'solely responsible'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Puri on taking the charge of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country."

READ | Petrol, Diesel price hits record high on July 17; see fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi & others

The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

READ | Petrol & diesel price remain unchanged on July 18; see fuel costs in Mumbai & other cities
READ | Petrol & Diesel prices remain unchanged on July 19; check fuel prices across all cities
READ | Excise on petrol, diesel gives Rs 94,181 cr 3 months, Rs 3.35 lakh cr in FY21
Tags: Petrol and diesel price, Fuel prices, Petrol price
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND