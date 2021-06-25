Petrol & Diesel Price Unchanged After Record High, Check Rates In Major Cities On June 25

Petrol and diesel prices were constant across the country on Friday, June 25, 2021, a day after touching new record highs on Thursday. On June 24, fuel prices in the national capital reached new highs, with petrol increasing by 26 paise per litre and diesel surging by 7 paise. In Delhi, the price of petrol is ₹ 97.76 a litre, while the price of diesel is ₹ 88.30. According to data on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol costs ₹ 103.89 in Mumbai, while diesel costs ₹ 95.79.

Petrol prices in major cities of India

New Delhi- ₹97.76/L

Kolkata- ₹97.63/L

Mumbai- ₹103.89/L

Chennai- ₹98.88/L

Gurgaon- ₹95.17/L

Noida- ₹95.34/L

Bangalore- ₹101.03/L

Bhubaneswar- ₹98.50/L

Chandigarh- ₹94.02/L

Hyderabad- ₹101.60/L

Jaipur- ₹105.18/L

Lucknow- ₹95.16/L

Patna- ₹ 99.80/L

Trivandrum- ₹99.50/L

Diesel prices across major cities in India

New Delhi- ₹88.30/L

Kolkata- ₹91.15/L

Mumbai- ₹95.79/L

Chennai- ₹92.89/L

Gurgaon- ₹88.59/L

Noida- ₹89.06/L

Bangalore- ₹93.61/L

Bhubaneswar ₹96.20/L

Chandigarh- ₹87.94/L

Hyderabad- ₹96.25/L

Jaipur- ₹98.02/L

Lucknow- ₹88.91/L

Patna- ₹93.63/L

Trivandrum- ₹94.59/L

The price of fuel has crossed the ₹ 100-per-litre level in nine states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and Odisha – following continued hikes since May 4.

The cost of auto fuel varies from state to state, based on local taxes (VAT) and freight expenses. Apart from that, motor fuels are subject to an excise levy imposed by the central government. The average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days, as well as foreign exchange rates, are used by oil marketing companies (OMCs) to revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Crude oil prices increased globally on Friday, set for the fifth week of gains, with demand outstripping supply on forecasts that OPEC+ members will be cautious in returning more output to the market in August, according to reports.

Picture Credit: PTI