Petrol & Diesel Price Remains High, Check Fuel Rates In All Major Cities On June 28

In Maharashtra, petrol is sold at over 100 Rs per liter while the same has been witnessed in Telangana (Hyderabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal) and Karnataka (Bangalore). On Monday the fuel prices remained unchanged in metro cities including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai however the rates are at a record high. The upward has been witnessed since May 4.

Here are fuel prices across major cities of India

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 95.34/L

Ahmedabad - 95.32/L

Allahabad - 96.33/L

Aurangabad - 104.92/L

Bangalore - 101.75/L

Bhopal - 106.71/L

Bhubaneswar - 99.24/L

Chandigarh - 94.69/L

Chennai - 99.49/L

Coimbatore - 99.99/L

Dehradun - 95.50/L

Delhi - 98.46/L

Erode - 100.19/L

Gurgaon - 95.86/L

Guwahati - 94.34/L

Hyderabad - 102.32/L

Indore - 106.78/L

Jaipur - 105.18/L

Jammu - 97.88/L

Jamshedpur - 94.05/L

Kanpur - 95.42/L

Kolhapur - 105.52/L

Kolkata - 98.30/L

Kozhikode - 99.06/L

Lucknow - 95.51/L

Ludhiana - 100.15/L

Madurai - 100.06/L

Mangalore - 101.31/L

Mumbai - 104.56/L

Mysore - 100.31/L

Nagpur - 104.33/L

Nashik - 104.96/L

Patna - 100.47/L

Pune - 104.14/L

Raipur - 96.57/L

Rajkot - 95.10/L

Ranchi - 94.08/L

Salem - 100.63/L

Shimla - 96.83/L

Srinagar - 101.44/L

Surat - 95.32/L

Thane - 104.05/L

Trichy - 100.11/L

Vadodara - 94.98/L

Varanasi - 95.80/L

Visakhapatnam - 103.41/L

Faridabad - 96.47/L

Ghaziabad - 95.47/L

Noida - 95.92/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 100.20/L

Diesel prices in India today