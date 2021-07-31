Petrol & Diesel Price Remains Steady For 14th Day In A Row; See Fuel Rates In Major Cities

Petrol and diesel prices, for the 14th day in a row, across the country were unchanged on Saturday, July 31. Following the latest price hike on July 17, when fuel prices hit an all-time high. Prices have been steady for more than a week now, much to the relief of motorists. Despite the stagnation, fuel prices in major metro areas remain at record highs. Petrol prices were hiked by 26 to 34 paise across the metros, while diesel prices were increased by 15 to 37 paise, over a week ago.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol prices in major metro areas such as Mumbai remain at an all-time high. The price of a litre of petrol in Maharashtra remains at Rs 107.83. On July 17, the price in Delhi was raised to Rs 101.84 per litre. This indicates a 26-paise and 30-paise increase in both cities, respectively. For nearly a week, motorists in Kolkata have been paying Rs 102.08 per litre for petrol. The city's most recent increase in fuel prices was 34 paise. Citizens in Chennai have been fighting a petrol tariff of Rs 102.49 per litre since a 26-paise spike on July 17. Bangalore isn't faring much better, with motorists paying Rs 105.25 a litre of petrol, up 31 paise from the previous price.

Diesel prices were on their approach to reaching the triple-digit milestone, but due to the fuel price stagnation, they have fallen short of the Rs 100-a-litre mark. The fuel price in Mumbai remains unchanged at Rs 97.45 a litre. The price of diesel per litre in the nation's capital, Delhi, is Rs 89.87 per litre. Diesel remained at Rs 94.39 per litre in Chennai and Rs 93.02 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. Automobilists in Bangalore are spending Rs 95.26 per litre of diesel at the pump.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 102.59

Gurgaon ₹ 99.26

Noida ₹ 99.14

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.66

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 109.10 Lucknow ₹ 98.92

Patna ₹ 104.59

Trivandrum ₹ 103.82

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 89.87

Kolkata ₹ 93.02

Mumbai ₹ 97.45

Chennai ₹ 94.48

Gurgaon ₹ 90.29

Noida ₹ 90.46

Bangalore ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar ₹ 97.95

Chandigarh ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad ₹ 97.96

Jaipur ₹ 99.38

Lucknow ₹ 90.26

Patna ₹ 95.83

Trivandrum ₹ 96.47

The hefty taxation imposed by the state and central governments is largely responsible for the overall retail price of fuel. Central government fuel excise duty, state-level taxes, and Value-Added Tax (VAT), which accounts for the majority of it, are amongst these taxes. There are other taxes imposed by government oil corporations, which add a substantial portion to the price that citizens need to pay. Factors such as global crude oil prices and the Dollar-to-Rupee conversion rate play a role in determining the base price for fuel in the particular city on the international level.

Picture Credit: PTI