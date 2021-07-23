Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Steady For 6th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across India

The price of petrol and diesel on Friday, July 23, remained steady for the sixth day in a row. Since the last hike on July 17, the rates have remained unchanged. Fuel prices have remained at an all-time high for the past six days in all cities, with no signs of relief in sight for motorists. During the last hike on Saturday, the price of petrol increased by 26 to 34 paise throughout metros and large cities, while diesel prices increased by 15 to 37 paise across the same locations. As a result, the prices are up to Rs 11 more than they were in May. In the month of July alone, the price of petrol was raised nine times, while the price of diesel was modified five times.

Fuel prices in India

People in India's capital still pay prices above Rs 100 per litre, as the petrol tariff in Delhi remains at Rs 101.84 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai is one of the highest in the country, with a price of Rs 107.83 per litre of petrol coming near to the Rs 108-a-litre level. Kolkata is not faring any better, with petrol prices at Rs 102.80 per litre following the spike on Saturday. The cities of Chennai and Bangalore, in the south, are keeping up with the other big cities. Chennai's fuel is still priced at Rs 102.49 per litre, while Bangalore's is priced at Rs 105.25 per litre.

For the metros and Bangalore, diesel costs are still below Rs 100 per litre. The diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.87 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai and Kolkata has remained unchanged at Rs 97.45 and Rs 93.02 per litre, respectively. The price per litre in Chennai is Rs 94.39. For almost a week, motorists in Bangalore have been paying Rs 95.26 per litre for petrol.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon ₹ 99.46

Noida ₹ 99.00

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.66

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 108.76

Lucknow ₹ 98.92

Patna ₹ 104.53

Trivandrum ₹ 103.55

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 89.87

Kolkata ₹ 93.02

Mumbai ₹ 97.45

Chennai ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon ₹ 90.47

Noida ₹ 90.32

Bangalore ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar ₹ 97.95

Chandigarh ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad ₹ 97.96

Jaipur ₹ 99.06

Lucknow ₹ 90.26

Patna ₹ 95.78

Trivandrum ₹ 96.21

The current sky-high price of fuel can be attributable in significant part to state-based levies, as well as fuel excise duty and Value-Added Tax (VAT). The majority of the fuel price tag that motorists around the country are facing is due to these causes.

Picture Credit: PTI