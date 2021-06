Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Unchanged, Check Fuel Rates In Major Cities As On June 30

The fuel prices which touched fresh record highs on Tuesday remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 29, when petrol rose 35 paise per litre and diesel inched up 28 paise in the national capital. In the month of June, the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 times. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s website price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 98.81 per litre and in Mumbai it is Rs 104.90 per litre.

Here are fuel prices across major cities of India

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 95.43/L

Ahmedabad - 95.80/L

Allahabad - 96.35/L

Aurangabad - 105.98/L

Bangalore - 102.11/L

Bhopal - 107.09/L

Bhubaneswar - 99.60/L

Chandigarh - 95.03/L

Chennai - 99.89/L

Coimbatore - 100.53/L

Dehradun - 95.75/L

Delhi - 98.81/L

Erode - 100.68/L

Gurgaon - 96.39/L

Guwahati - 94.56/L

Hyderabad - 102.69/L

Indore - 107.14/L

Jaipur - 105.76/L

Jammu - 98.28/L

Jamshedpur - 94.32/L

Kanpur - 95.65/L

Kolhapur - 105.00/L

Kolkata - 98.64/L

Kozhikode - 99.61/L

Lucknow - 95.97/L

Ludhiana - 100.15/L

Madurai - 100.34/L

Mangalore - 101.31/L

Mumbai - 104.90/L

Mysore - 102.00/L

Nagpur - 105.13/L

Nashik - 105.04/L

Patna - 101.35/L

Pune - 104.74/L

Raipur - 96.90/L

Rajkot - 95.10/L

Ranchi - 94.35/L

Salem - 100.62/L

Shimla - 96.58/L

Srinagar - 101.44/L

Surat - 95.66/L

Thane - 105.06/L

Trichy - 100.54/L

Vadodara - 95.31/L

Varanasi - 96.70/L

Visakhapatnam - 104.43/L

Faridabad - 96.58/L

Ghaziabad - 95.88/L

Noida - 95.90/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 100.93/L

Diesel prices in India today