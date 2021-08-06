Petrol & Diesel Price Remains Unchanged For 19th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices stayed steady across the country for the 19th day on Wednesday, August 6. The price of petrol and diesel were last changed on July 17, 2021, and July 15, 2021, respectively, which was about 19 days ago. Despite the fact that prices have been stable for so long, they are still at an all-time high. Petrol prices have risen by 26 to 34 paise in major metro areas since the last hike. In the same city, diesel prices increased by 15 paise to 36 paise.

Fuel prices in India

On July 31, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 107.83 per litre. Over the last three weeks, the nation's capital has maintained a price of Rs 101.8 per litre. On the last rise, both cities saw a price hike of 26 paise and 30 paise, respectively, and have remained consistent. Automobilists in Kolkata are paying Rs 102.80 a litre for petrol. This is a 34-paise increase over what they were paying before July 17. When it comes to the south, Chennai just joined the triple-digit club and has remained there with a petrol pump price of Rs 102.49 per litre.

Chennai residents are now paying 26 paise more than they were 19 days ago. Bangalore motorists have resumed their protest against exorbitant rates. On July 31, the metro maintained its petrol price of Rs 105.25 per litre, which was 31 paise higher than the previous rate.

Petrol prices across major cities

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon ₹ 99.46

Noida ₹ 99.00

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.66

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 108.35

Lucknow ₹ 98.92

Patna ₹ 104.59

Trivandrum ₹ 103.55

In India, the price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 a litre on July 31. The price of a litre of diesel in Delhi was Rs 89.87. Kolkata residents were paying a high Rs 93.02 per litre of diesel. Motorists in Chennai and Bangalore paid Rs 94.39 per litre and Rs 95.26 per litre, respectively.

Diesel price across major cities

New Delhi ₹ 89.87

Kolkata ₹ 93.02

Mumbai ₹ 97.45

Chennai ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon ₹ 90.47

Noida ₹ 90.32

Bangalore ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar ₹ 97.95

Chandigarh ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad ₹ 97.96

Jaipur ₹ 98.68

Lucknow ₹ 90.26

Patna ₹ 95.83

Trivandrum ₹ 96.21

The government levies a substantial amount of tax on gasoline, which results in a high retail price. The Value-Added Tax (VAT) is by far the largest contributor to price inflation at the customer's end (VAT). Other notable expenses include fuel excise duty, import duties, and storage, transportation, and other fees imposed by state-owned oil firms.

