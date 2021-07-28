Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Unchanged On July 28; Check Rates Across Cities In India

Fuel prices in India remained constant for 11th day in a row on Wednesday, July 28. The fuel prices last increased on July 17, 2021. Nonetheless, the price of petrol and diesel remains at an all-time high as it stabilises. The most recent rate hike saw petrol prices rise by 26 to 34 paise across major metros, while diesel prices rose by 15 to 37 paise. Diesel prices have been hovering around the Rs 100-per-litre threshold, while petrol prices have soared way over it.

Fuel prices in India

Mumbai has the highest petrol prices among the big metro cities. The Mumbai pump cost has remained unchanged at Rs 107.83 a litre, up by 26 paise over the previous rate. In Kolkata, the price of petrol increased by 34 paise over the previous surge, leaving the price at Rs 102.80 a litre. The rates in Chennai remained at an all-time high of Rs 102.49 per litre of petrol. This means that motorists in this big city have been paying 26 paise more for the previous 11 days. Citizens in the nation's capital, Delhi, have been paying a price of Rs 101.84 per litre for petrol, which is 30 paise higher than the previous price while, Bangalore recorded Rs 105.25 per litre for petrol with price up by 31 paise.

Diesel prices, which had been hovering in the triple digits, have remained unchanged as well. On July 28, the fuel price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 97.45 a litre. The per litre price in Delhi remains at Rs 89.87. Meanwhile, state-owned oil companies in Chennai are charging citizens Rs 94.39 per litre of diesel. Motorists in Bangalore are spending Rs 95.26 per litre of diesel. Kolkata, in the west, is no exception, with residents paying Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel.

Petrol Price across Cities

New Delhi- ₹ 101.84

Kolkata- ₹ 102.08

Mumbai- ₹ 107.83

Chennai- ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon- ₹ 99.11

Noida- ₹ 98.83

Bangalore- ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar- ₹ 102.98

Chandigarh- ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad- ₹ 105.83

Jaipur- ₹ 108.69

Lucknow- ₹ 98.92

Patna- ₹ 104.25

Trivandrum- ₹ 103.82

Diesel Price across Cities

New Delhi- ₹ 89.87

Kolkata- ₹ 93.02

Mumbai- ₹ 97.45

Chennai- ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon- ₹ 90.15

Noida- ₹ 90.16

Bangalore- ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar- ₹ 98.25

Chandigarh- ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad- ₹ 97.96

Jaipur- ₹ 99.00

Lucknow- ₹ 90.26

Patna- ₹ 95.51

Trivandrum- ₹ 96.47

The taxes paid against fuel account for the majority of the final selling price. These taxes include the fuel excise charge levied by the central government, state-level taxes, and the value-added tax (VAT). The costs levied by the state-owned oil firms are added to the mix. On the other hand, worldwide crude oil prices and the Dollar-to-Rupee conversion rate is alo taken into account. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6:00 a.m. every day.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage