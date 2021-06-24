Petrol And Diesel Price See Rise Again In Mumbai, Delhi; Check Out Full List For June 24

Petrol prices again soared in major cities of India including Mumbai and the national capital, Delhi. On Thursday, the rate increased by 26 Paisa in both Mumbai and Delhi. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Congress party will protest against inflation and rising fuel prices. Earlier, the party had a nationwide demonstration against fuel prices.

Petrol prices in major cities of India

Agra- 94.92₹/L

Ahmedabad- 94.65₹/L

Allahabad -94.97₹/L

Aurangabad- 105.12₹/L

Bangalore- 101.03 ₹/L

Bhopal- 105.99 ₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 98.85₹/L

Chandigarh - 94.02₹/L

Chennai- 98.88₹/L

Coimbatore- 99.37₹/L

Dehradun - 94.96₹/L

Delhi - 97.76₹/L

Erode- 99.45₹/L

Faridabad- 95.56₹/L

Ghaziabad- 94.53₹/L

Gurgaon- 93.80₹/L

Guwahati- 93.38₹/L

Hyderabad- 101.60₹/L

Indore- 105.98₹/L

Jaipur- 104.20₹/L

Jammu - 97.35₹/L

Jamshedpur- 93.31 ₹/L

Kanpur- 94.60₹/L

Kolhapur- 103.99₹/L

Kolkata- 97.63₹/L

Kozhikode- 98.52 ₹/L

Lucknow- 94.95₹/L

Ludhiana- 99.18₹/L

Madurai- 99.42₹/L

Mangalore- 99.96 ₹/L

Mumbai- 103.89₹/L

Mysore- 100.59₹/L

Nagpur- 103.79₹/L

Nashik- 103.45₹/L

Noida- 94.92₹/L

Patna- 99.80 ₹/L

Pune- 103.63₹/L

Raipur- 95.90₹/L

Rajkot- 94.42₹/L

Ranchi- 93.35₹/L

Salem- 99.41₹/L

Shimla- 95.45 ₹/L

Srinagar- 100.78₹/L

Surat- 94.64₹/L

Thane- 103.56₹/L

Trichy- 99.61₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 99.50₹/L

Vadodara- 94.30₹/L

Varanasi- 95.12₹/L

Visakhapatnam -103.30₹/L

Diesel prices across major cities in India

Agra- 88.65₹/L

Ahmedabad- 94.53₹/L

Allahabad- 88.74₹/L

Aurangabad- 97.03₹/L

Bangalore- 93.61₹/L

Bhopal- 97.00₹/L

Bhubaneswar- 96.54₹/L

Chandigarh- 87.94₹/L

Chennai- 92.89₹/L

Coimbatore- 93.40₹/L

Dehradun- 88.78₹/L

Delhi- 88.97₹/L

Erode- 93.47₹/L

Faridabad- 88.95₹/L

Ghaziabad- 88.31₹/L

Gurgaon- 88.64₹/L

Guwahati- 87.96₹/L

Hyderabad- 96.25 ₹/L

Indore- 97.02₹/L

Jaipur- 97.13₹/L

Jammu- 89.01 ₹/L

Jamshedpur- 93.07 ₹/L

Kanpur- 88.38₹/L

Kolhapur- 94.44₹/L

Kolkata-91.15₹/L

Kozhikode- 93.70 ₹/L

Lucknow- 88.71₹/L

Ludhiana-90.62 ₹/L

Madurai- 93.46₹/L

Mangalore- 92.77₹/L

Mumbai- 95.79₹/L

Mysore- 93.22₹/L

Nagpur- 94.25₹/L

Nashik- 93.90₹/L

Noida- 88.67₹/L

Patna- 93.63₹/L

Pune- 94.07 ₹/L

Raipur- 95.50 ₹/L

Rajkot- 94.80₹/L

Ranchi- 93.20₹/L

Salem- 93.43₹/L

Shimla- 87.70 ₹/L

Srinagar- 91.93₹/L

Surat- 95.00₹/L

Thane- 93.97₹/L

Trichy- 93.64₹/L

Vadodara-94.74₹/L

Varanasi- 88.87₹/L

Visakhapatnam- 97.35 ₹/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 94.59₹/L

Apart from Mumbai and Delhi, prices also rose in cities including Bangalore and Hyderabad. The rising fuel prices crossed a mark of ₹100 in more state capitals. This was also the thirteenth increase of this month. Moreover, as per the above status, Bihar's capital city Patna and Thiruvananthapuram -- the capital of Kerala -- are on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark.