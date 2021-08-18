Petrol And Diesel Price Today Cheaper After 31 Days, Check Fuel Rates For Aug 18

After over a month, diesel prices across India has declined on Wednesday, August 18. But, the petrol prices continue to remain unchanged for 32 days. In major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the diesel price went down by 19 to 21 paise.

According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since May 4, after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier on August 16, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. She informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. During the Congress-led UPA government, she added that petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates.

Diesel prices in India today

Agra- 89.96/L

Ahmedabad- 96.76/L

Allahabad- 90.30/L

Aurangabad- 98.69/L

Bangalore- 95.05/L

Bhopal- 98.67/L

Bhubaneswar- 97.95/L

Chandigarh- 89.50/L

Chennai- 94.39/L

Coimbatore- 94.89/L

Dehradun- 90.57/L

Delhi- 89.67/L

Erode- 94.97/L

Gurgaon- 90.47/L

Guwahati- 89.22/L

Hyderabad- 97.96/L

Indore- 98.76/L

Jaipur- 99.02/L

Jammu- 90.44/L

Jamshedpur- 94.78/L

Kanpur- 89.93/L

Kolhapur- 96.07/L

Kolkata- 92.82/L

Kozhikode- 95.02/L

Lucknow- 90.26/L

Ludhiana- 92.45/L

Madurai- 94.98/L

Mangalore- 94.49/L

Mumbai- 97.24/L

Mysore- 94.86/L

Nagpur- 95.76/L

Nashik- 96.28/L

Patna- 95.51/L

Pune- 95.54/L

Raipur- 97.18/L

Rajkot- 96.55/L

Ranchi- 94.84/L

Salem- 95.21/L

Shimla- 89.17/L

Srinagar- 93.49/L

Surat- 96.78/L

Thane- 97.57/L

Trichy- 94.86/L

Vadodara- 96.41/L

Varanasi- 90.94/L

Visakhapatnam- 98.43/L

Faridabad- 90.74/L

Ghaziabad- 90.16/L

Noida- 90.34/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 96.47/L

Petrol price in India today

Agra- 98.61/L

Ahmedabad- 98.59/L

Allahabad- 98.94/L

Aurangabad-109.07/L

Bangalore- 105.25/L

Bhopal- 110.20/L

Bhubaneswar- 102.66/L

Chandigarh- 97.93/L

Chennai- 102.49/L

Coimbatore- 102.99/L

Dehradun- 98.08/L

Delhi- 101.84/L

Erode- 103.07/L

Gurgaon- 99.46/L

Guwahati- 97.64/L

Hyderabad- 105.83/L

Indore- 110.28/L

Jaipur- 108.71/L

Jammu- 101.09/L

Jamshedpur- 96.64/L

Kanpur- 98.57/L

Kolhapur- 107.90/L

Kolkata- 102.08/L

Kozhikode- 102.25/L

Lucknow- 98.92/L

Ludhiana- 103.46/L

Madurai- 103.06/L

Mangalore- 104.45/L

Mumbai- 107.83/L

Mysore- 104.82/L

Nagpur- 107.58/L

Nashik- 108.15/L

Patna- 104.25/L

Pune- 107.39/L

Raipur- 99.81/L

Rajkot- 98.37/L

Ranchi- 96.68/L

Salem- 103.31/L

Shimla- 99.42/L

Srinagar- 104.66/L

Surat- 98.59/L

Thane- 107.95/L

Trichy- 102.94/L

Vadodara- 98.25/L

Varanasi- 99.65/L

Visakhapatnam- 106.80/L

Faridabad- 99.75/L

Ghaziabad- 98.83/L

Noida- 99.02/L

Thiruvananthapuram- 103.82/L

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day at 6 am by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The price varies in different states and cities due to the difference in the value-added taxes, local and freight charges.

(Image credit: PTI)