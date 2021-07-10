Petrol And Diesel Price Touch ₹100 Mark In All Major Cities; Check Rates In Your City

Quick links:
Petrol and diesel price
On July 10, Saturday, petrol and diesel touched record high prices across the major cities in the country. Currently, the petrol price in the National Capital is 100.56 per litre, whereas the diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.88 per litre. Petrol and diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 106.93 per litre and Rs 97.46 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel price in Bhopal is Rs 109.24 per litre and Rs 98.67 per litre.
The price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 100.91 per litre & Rs 89.88 per litre respectively today— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021
Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 106.93 & Rs 97.46 in #Mumbai; Rs 109.24 & Rs 98.67 in #Bhopal; Rs 101.01 & Rs 92.97 in #Kolkata respectively pic.twitter.com/hhBZijIHvG
Currently, the petrol price in the national capital is Rs 100.21 per litre, whereas the diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.53 per litre. The petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Meanwhile, a few cities like Salem, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Thane, Trichy, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram have witnessed a hike in petrol prices.
The sharp hike in fuel prices has raised concerns among many about economic recovery. Earlier on Monday, July 5, Congress party had staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over rising fuel prices. As protests in the National Capital on Monday had escalated, the Delhi Police had to swing into action to bring back the normal situation. Check the fuel prices in India today below:
(Image: PTI)