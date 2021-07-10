Petrol And Diesel Price Touch ₹100 Mark In All Major Cities; Check Rates In Your City

On July 10, Saturday, petrol and diesel touched record high prices across the major cities in the country. Currently, the petrol price in the National Capital is 100.56 per litre, whereas the diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.88 per litre. Petrol and diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 106.93 per litre and Rs 97.46 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel price in Bhopal is Rs 109.24 per litre and Rs 98.67 per litre.

The petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Meanwhile, a few cities like Salem, Shimla, Srinagar, Surat, Thane, Trichy, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram have witnessed a hike in petrol prices.

The sharp hike in fuel prices has raised concerns among many about economic recovery. Earlier on Monday, July 5, Congress party had staged a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over rising fuel prices. As protests in the National Capital on Monday had escalated, the Delhi Police had to swing into action to bring back the normal situation. Check the fuel prices in India today below:

Petrol price in India today

Agra 97.71/L

Ahmedabad 97.69/L

Allahabad 98.04/L

Aurangabad 108.17/L

Bangalore 104.29/L

Bhopal 109.24/L

Bhubaneswar 101.72/L

Chandigarh 97.04/L

Chennai 101.67/L

Coimbatore 102.17/L

Dehradun 97.37/L

Delhi 100.91/L

Erode 102.25/L

Gurgaon 98.56/L

Guwahati 96.70/L

Hyderabad 104.86/L

Indore 109.32/L

Jaipur 107.74/L

Jammu 100.21/L

Jamshedpur 95.93/L

Kanpur 97.67/L

Kolhapur 107.01/L

Kolkata 101.01/L

Kozhikode 101.32/L

Lucknow 98.01/L

Ludhiana 102.55/L

Madurai 102.24/L

Mangalore 103.49/L

Mumbai 106.93/L

Mysore 103.85/L

Nagpur 106.69/L

Nashik 107.26/L

Patna 103.18/L

Pune 106.50/L

Raipur 98.92/L

Rajkot 97.47/L

Ranchi 95.96/L

Salem 102.18/L

Shimla 98.19/L

Srinagar 103.77/L

Surat 97.35/L

Thane 106.72/L

Trichy 101.81/L

Vadodara 97.01/L

Varanasi 98.41/L

Visakhapatnam 105.52/L

Faridabad 98.85/L

Ghaziabad 97.92/L

Noida 98.12/L

Thiruvananthapuram 102.54/L

Diesel price in India today

Agra 89.96/L

Ahmedabad 96.76/L

Allahabad 90.30/L

Aurangabad 98.70/L

Bangalore 95.26/L

Bhopal 98.67/L

Bhubaneswar 97.95/L

Chandigarh 89.51/L

Chennai 94.39/L

Coimbatore 94.90/L

Dehradun 90.57/L

Delhi 89.88/L

Erode 94.98/L

Gurgaon 90.47/L

Guwahati 89.22/L

Hyderabad 97.96/L

Indore 98.76/L

Jaipur 99.02/L

Jammu 90.44/L

Jamshedpur 94.78/L

Kanpur 89.94/L

Kolhapur 96.07/L

Kolkata 92.9/L

Kozhikode 95.02/L

Lucknow 90.27/L

Ludhiana 92.45/L

Madurai 94.98/L

Mangalore 94.49/L

Mumbai 97.46/L

Mysore 94.86/L

Nagpur 95.76/L

Nashik 96.28/L

Patna 95.46/L

Pune 95.55/L

Raipur 97.18/L

Rajkot 96.55/L

Ranchi 94.84/L

Salem 94.97/L

Shimla 88.92/L

Srinagar 93.49/L

Surat 96.50/L

Thane 97.31/L

Trichy 94.62/L

Vadodara 96.14/L

Varanasi 90.69/L

Visakhapatnam 98.16/L

Faridabad 90.74/L

Ghaziabad 90.17/L

Noida 90.35/L

Thiruvananthapuram 96.20/L

