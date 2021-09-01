Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Come Down By 13-15 Paise; Check Fuel Rates On September 1

Fuel prices in India: Metropolitan cities see a slight respite on the first day of September as the petrol and diesel prices have come down by 13-15 paise.

Aayush Anandan
Petrol and diesel prices

Image: PTI


After not many changes in fuel prices in the past few days, petrol and diesel prices have come down slightly on September 1, Wednesday. Last Monday, the prices of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi, and other cities saw a slight drop as well, providing a much-needed respite. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new high with a 30 paise hike, the diesel prices have remained constant. However, there hasn't been any significant change in the fuel prices since then. Read on to know the prices of petrol and diesel in your city. 

Check out today's fuel prices:

Fuel prices in India for Monday, August 30

  • New Delhi

Petrol price: ₹101.34 per litre               

Diesel price: ₹88.77 per litre

  • Mumbai

Petrol price: ₹107.39 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹96.33 per litre 

  • Chennai

Petrol price: ₹99.08 per litre 

Diesel price: ₹93.38 per litre 

  • Kolkata 

Petrol price: ₹101.72 per litre

Diesel price: ₹91.84 per litre

  • Bengaluru

Petrol price: ₹104.84 per litre

Diesel price: ₹94.19 per litre

  • Hyderabad

Petrol price: ₹105.40 per litre

Diesel price: ₹96.99 per litre

  • Patna

Petrol price: ₹103.89 per litre

Diesel price: ₹94.65 per litre

Changes in fuel prices across India

Fuel prices in India have been increasing from May 4 since the completion of Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. The diesel and petrol prices are revised by the leading oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The prices in different states and cities are not the same due to the difference in value-added taxes (VAT), fuel-excise charges levied by the central and state governments. 

While taking charge of the ministry, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.” Continuing, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said, “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country." The new prices are implemented at 6.00 am every day.

(Image: PTI)

