Petrol And Diesel Prices Constant For 14th Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates In Your City

After witnessing a major change in fuel prices in July, petrol and diesel prices have now remained constant for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday, September 19. Earlier, on July 17, 2021, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a major hike in different cities. While petrol prices touched a new height with a 30 paise hike in its prices, the diesel prices remain constant.

Earlier on September 5, Sunday, a marginal drop in the prices of petrol and diesel was recorded. While petrol prices have been lowered by 13 to 15 paise per litre, diesel prices have dropped by about 15 paise per litre. Even though worldwide crude oil prices have remained down, state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) have maintained stable fuel prices in recent days. Read on to know the price of petrol and diesel in your city.

Check out fuel prices in India for September 19

New Delhi

Diesel price: Rs 88.62 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.19 per litre

Mumbai

Diesel price: Rs 96.19 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 107.26 per litre

Chennai

Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 98.96 per litre

Kolkata

Diesel price: Rs 91.71 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 101.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Diesel price: Rs 94.04 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 104.70 per litre

Hyderabad

Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre

Patna

Diesel price: Rs 94.55 per litre

Petrol price: Rs 103.79 per litre

Guwahati

Diesel: Rs 88.05 per litre

Petrol: Rs 97.05 per litre

Lucknow

Diesel: Rs 89.02 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.30 per litre

Gandhinagar

Diesel: 95.70 per litre

Petrol: Rs 98.26 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Diesel: Rs 95.38 per litre

Petrol: Rs 103.42 per litre

GST council meeting

Earlier on Friday, the GST Council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also saw discussions on fuel prices in India. During the meeting, the council turned down the proposal to include fuel prices under GST. Stating it's the wrong time for it, the council further said that several states have opposed adding petroleum products under GST. Many consider GST as being a solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax (state VAT being levied not just on the cost of production but also on the excise duty charged by the Centre on such output).

