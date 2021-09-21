Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Constant For 16th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in most cities around the country remained constant for the 16th day in a row on Tuesday, September 21. Check fuel rates across cities.

Piyushi Sharma
Petrol and diesel prices

On Tuesday, September 21, Petrol and diesel prices in most cities around the country remained constant for the 16th day in a row. The most recent fuel price adjustment occurred on September 5, when both auto fuel prices were reduced by 15 paise each. The price of petrol in New Delhi was recently reduced to Rs 101.19 per litre, while the price of diesel was down to Rs 88.62 per litre. Prices in the national capital remained unchanged on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata continue to sell petrol and diesel at the same prices they did previously. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel is Rs 96.19 per litre. Notably, on May 29, this year, the country's financial centre became the first metro in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol prices

  • Mumbai: Rs 107.26 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 98.96 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 101.62 per litre
  • Bhopal: Rs 109.63 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 105.26 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Rs 104.70 per litre
  • Guwahati: Rs 97.05 per litre
  • Lucknow: Rs 98.30 per litre
  • Gandhinagar: Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel prices

  • Mumbai: Rs 96.19 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 88.62 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 93.26 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.71 per litre
  • Bhopal: Rs 97.43 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 96.69 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Rs 94.04 per litre
  • Guwahati: Rs 88.05 per litre
  • Lucknow: Rs 89.02 per litre
  • Gandhinagar: Rs 95.70 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices internationally

Oil prices fell below $74 a barrel on Monday, September 20, in international markets, owing to investor risk aversion, which weighed on stock markets and increased US dollar rates.  Fuel costs fluctuate around the country due to taxes paid by the federal government and state governments, such as VAT and freight charges, which account for over half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum modify both essential fuel rates on a daily basis. Any adjustments are done at 6 a.m. IST every day, based on the average price of benchmark crude oil in the worldwide market and foreign exchange rates.

