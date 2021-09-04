Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Constant For 3rd Consequent Day; Check Fuel Rates On September 4

Petrol and Diesel prices in major cities of India as of Sept 4, price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission

Petrol and diesel prices

Fuel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day across all metro cities in India on Saturday, 4th September. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand unchanged at Rs 101.34 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 88.77 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 96.33 and petrol at Rs 107.39. 

Check out fuel prices in India for Saturday, 4th September

New Delhi               

  • Diesel price: Rs 88.77 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 101.34 per litre

Mumbai

  • Diesel price: Rs 96.33 per litre 

  • Petrol price: Rs 107.39 per litre 

Chennai

  • Diesel price: Rs 93.38 per litre 

  • Petrol price: Rs 99.08 per litre 

Kolkata 

  • Diesel price: Rs 91.84 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 101.72 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Diesel price: Rs 94.19 per litre

  • Petrol price: Rs 104.84 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Diesel price: Rs 96.99 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 105.40 per litre

Patna

  • Diesel price: Rs 94.65 per litre
  • Petrol price: Rs 103.89 per litre

Petrol and diesel price drops

On 18 August, after over a month, diesel prices across India saw a reduction. Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for 32 days. In major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the diesel price went down by 19 to 21 paise. On 24 August, the price of petrol came down by 20 paise in Delhi and other cities saw a slight drop. 

According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on 17 July, after which no further changes have occurred. A rise in fuel rates in India is observed since 4 May, after the Assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier on August 25, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed that the Central government is sensitive to rising fuel prices and hinted that the public might get relief from the high prices next month. Puri had told the media, "(The) Central government is very sensitive to this issue (fuel price rise) but it is also very sensitive to see the other responsibilities that we have,” and added, "The common man will get a relief in the coming month." 

